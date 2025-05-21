Dharma has won & Adharma has surrendered before your weapons & might: LG Sinha to Soldiers

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reviewed the security situation along the border and interacted with the brave soldiers deployed at Poonch and Nowshera sector.

The Lieutenant Governor saluted the indomitable courage and gallantry of Army forces personnel in ‘Operation Sindoor’. He said, the invincible power of our Brave Soldiers has ensured a decisive victory for Bharat.

“Dharma has won and Adharma has surrendered before your weapons and might. I am proud that in just a few days our brave soldiers broke the back of the enemy and today 140 crore citizens are remembering your valour, courage and sacrifice,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said, the entire nation is proud of the bravery and valour of our Armed Forces for giving a strong and decisive response to terrorism and dismantling the terror bases in Pakistan.

“Operation Sindoor is living example of India’s military and strategic might. It has also proved that every inch of Pakistan’s land is today the target of our brave soldiers and the enemy knows that if it indulges in future misadventure then it will not survive.

Operation Sindoor has drawn a new red line. In just 23 minutes, India had brought the masters of Pakistani terrorists to their knees and the next time if they raise their eyes towards Mother India, not a single area of theirs would remain untouched by punishment,” the Lieutenant Governor said.