DH Kishtwar to have its first MRI unit

Jammu, Aug 06: Kishtwar district will soon have its first MRI unit at the district hospital which is going to enhance the patient care in the area.An official from the Chief Medical Office in Kishtwar informed Rising Kashmir that the Government has approved the MRI Unit facility for District Hospital Kishtwar, which will significantly improve patient care in the district.”The MRI facilities will be made available to the hospital shortly. Once these facilities are installed in the district, this service will be accessible to patients. The approval of these facilities by the Government has brought immense joy to residents, as it fulfills a long-standing demand of the people” the official saidHe said that this represents a significant achievement and milestone for the District Hospital Kishtwar. Patients will no longer need to visit private clinics or travel to other locations for MRI services once these facilities are operational at the hospital. This development will provide considerable relief to patients, officials.Meanwhile, the residents of Kishtwar have expressed their gratitude to the Government for approving the MRI Unit facility for the District Hospital Kishtwar.