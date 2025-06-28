DGP reviews arrangements for Amarnath yatra

Jammu, June 27: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat on Friday reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra in Kathua district.

The DGP along with IGP Jammu Zone Bhimsen Tutti, DIG JKS Range Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG CRPF Avadhesh Pathak and other senior officers visited Reception Centre Lakhanpur for an on-ground review of the security and administrative arrangements for the upcoming Yatra.

DGP Prabhat further interacted with all the nodal officers of the various security forces and civil departments which included DC Kathua Rakesh Minhas, SSP Kathua Shobhit Saksena, Atul Kumar Commandant IR-19, Manjit Kaur Principal PTS Kathua and other senior officers of the Army, CAPF and JKP.

He briefed them on the various aspects of the security deployment and facilitation of the Yatra

This year’s 38-day long Shri Amarnath Yatra is starting from July 3 and will conclude on August 9.

The first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off from Jammu on July 2 by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from Bhagwati Nagar based Yatri Niwas.