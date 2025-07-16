DGP presents Certificate of Excellence to Akhnoor Police Station, declared best in J&K by MHA

In a moment of great pride for the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Police Station Akhnoor has been adjudged the Best Police Station of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2024 by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India.

To commemorate this remarkable achievement, Director General of Police, J&K, Sh. Nalin Prabhat, IPS, visited Police Station Akhnoor and presented the Certificate of Excellence to the dedicated team. He was accompanied by IGP Jammu Zone, Sh. B.S. Tuti, IPS; IGP CRPF Jammu, Sh. Gopala K. Rao, IPS; DIG JSK Range, Sh. Shiv Kumar Sharma, IPS; DC Jammu, Sh. Sachin Vaishya, IAS; and SSP Jammu, Sh. Joginder Singh, JKPS.

MLA Akhnoor, Mohan Lal Bhagat, also graced the occasion as a special guest. The event witnessed the presence of senior officers from the Army, BSF, CRPF, intelligence agencies, civil administration, along with Zonal SPs of Jammu, all SDPOs of District Jammu, and SHOs of the Rural Zone.

This prestigious recognition is part of a nationwide initiative by the Police Modernisation Division of MHA, supported by the TransRural research agency. Out of a total of 17,932 police stations across India, 76 were shortlisted based on stringent performance criteria, and Police Station Akhnoor secured its place among the top-performing stations in the country.

The initiative to recognize the best police stations was launched in 2015 by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India during the DGP/IGP Conference held in Kutch, Gujarat. Since then, it has become a regular feature of the Ministry of Home Affairs, aimed at promoting excellence, innovation, and citizen-friendly policing across the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP Nalin Prabhat congratulated the Jammu Police team for this significant achievement and encouraged all officers and personnel to continue striving for excellence in public service. While presenting the award, the DGP especially lauded the exceptional performance of then SHO, Insp Tariq Ahmed; SDPO Mohan Sharma, JKPS; SP Rural Sh. Brijesh Sharma, JKPS, and SSP Jammu, Sh. Joginder Singh, JKPS, for their leadership and dedication during 2024. He also extended his best wishes to present SHO, Insp Sanjeev Chib and SDPO Varinder Gupta, JKPS for carrying forward the legacy of excellence.

IGP Jammu Zone, B.S. Tuti, IPS also congratulated the team of Police Station Akhnoor and urged them to maintain the same high standards of professionalism, commitment, and public service in the times ahead.

This recognition stands as a testament to the hard work, discipline, and community-focused policing demonstrated by the officers and staff of Police Station Akhnoor, under the leadership of SP Rural Jammu and the overall guidance of SSP Jammu.