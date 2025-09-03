DGP J&K visits various Flood-affected areas in Jammu amid heavy rain

Follow us on

In view of the rising water levels in rivers Tawi, Chenab and adjoining nallahs due to continuous rainfall, Nalin Prabhat, IPS Director General of Police J&K alongwith DIG JSK Range Shiv KumarIPS, SSP Jammu, SP Rural, visited various flood affected area of District Jammu and review the rescue operations.

Amid heavy rain DGP J&K visited Mangu Chack area, Makwal, Miran Sahib, Domana etc met Police officers, SHOs ,SDPOs and SDRF rescue teams and Jawans of Jammu Police who has been actively conducting rescue operations across vulnerable belts of their area and helping General public

There after DGP J&K visits Akhnoor area and review the vulnerable locations affected with flood i.e Jio Pota Ghat, Steel Bridge Akhnoor area, Fort area and later conducted a meeting in SDPO Akhnoor office . DIG BSF Sunderbani Akhnoor Range Varinder Dutta also present in the meeting. All the officers were directed to work in coordination to ensure the safety of citizens affected by the floods and heavy rain.

Later on DGP J&K visited BPP Garkhal and BSF BOP Garkhal where rescue operations of 47 civilians trapped in chenab river was underway , after relentless efforts 47 individuals from Fatu Kotli area of Garkhal Akhnoor were safely rescued and airlifted in a joint operation carried out by J&K Police and BSF.

DGP J&K appreciated the Role of SSP jammu ,SP Rural, SDPO, SHO , IC PP, for timely Brave action and saving precious lives . Later on he visited BSF BOP Garkhal & interacted with Commandant, Dy. Commandant and Jawans involved in relief and rescue operations and appreciated their duties and efforts on Border in these challenging situations . During their visit MLA Akhnoor Mohan Bhagat also met with DGP and thanked for timely rescue of civilians.

During heavy rain DGP J&K alongwith DIG JSK Range visit Gujjar Nagar area, Hari Ki Pori, Gorakhnagar, Baghe Bahu and took a review of Tawi water level and flood affected area and directed all the officers and Jawans to remain extra vigilant and in readiness for rescue and evacuation.

DGP J&K appreciated all the officers working on ground for Rescue operations and evacuations.