DGP J&K visits remote areas of Rajwar in Handwara

The Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat (IPS), today visited the hilly area of Rajwar forests in Zachaldara, Handwara—marking the first such visit by any Police Chief to this far-flung region of Handwara in North Kashmir.

The visit was aimed at boosting the morale and motivation of the police personnel deployed on ground in one of the most challenging terrains of the Union Territory. The DGP’s presence served as a significant morale booster for the Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel operating in these tough conditions.

During the visit, the DGP held one-on-one interactions with SOG personnel to gain first-hand insight into their experiences of operating in deep forested and hilly terrain.

Addressing the officers and Jawans, the DGP highlighted the importance of constantly upgrading skills in modern jungle warfare. He emphasized that in forested terrains, long-duration operations require exceptional endurance, situational awareness, and an adaptive tactical mind-set to achieve the target of terrorist free J&K.

The DGP urged the SOG personnel to deepen their understanding of the local terrain and topography, stating that knowledge of the environment is a key force multiplier in jungle warfare and essential to denying terrorists any opportunity to establish a foothold in such areas.

The DGP’s visit was received with great enthusiasm by the SOG, who expressed appreciation for the leadership’s commitment to frontline engagement and operational empowerment.