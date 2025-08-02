DGP J&K visits distKulgam, holds operational review

Srinagar, Aug01: General of Police (DGP) NalinPrabhat, accompanied by IGP Kashmir Zone V.K. Birdi, visited Kulgam to assess the security situation and conduct an operational review with the GOC Victor Force and senior officers of the J&K Police and Army.

At the outset of the meeting, SSP Kulgam delivered a detailed presentation on operational preparedness and the status of ongoing anti-terror operations in the district.

During the review, the DGP instructed officers to analyze current strategies and recalibrate the operational offensive to effectively neutralize Pakistani terrorists active in the region.

Following the meeting, DGP Prabhat visited key areas including DH Pora, Devsar, and Kund to assess the ground situation firsthand.