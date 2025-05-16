DGP J&K visits border areas of Jammu district

Director General of Police J&K Nalin Prabhat-IPS accompanied by DIG JSK Range Shiv Kumar Sharma-IPS ,SSP Jammu Joginder Singh-JKPS and other officers of Jammu District,today on 16.05.2025 paid visit to the border areas of Jammu District.

DGP J&K begins his visit of border areas from RS Pura sector and interacted with BSF and JKP jawans at various BOP’s including Octroi(Suchetgarh), Kharkola as well as Border Police posts of Baspur Bangla and Agra Chak in the R S Pura sector.

DGP J&K after R S sector visited border Police Station Kanachak and BPP Sandwan and interacted with Officers/jawans there.

DGP J&K acknowledged the role of JKP in the recent Indo-Pak conflict and appreciated officers for their active role in handling the situation in the border villages ,which ensured timely shifting of people from border areas and hence saved precious lives.

Besides, DGP J&K interacted with officers and jawans of BSF deployed on international border in the Jammu and saluted the sacrifices,courage and resilience of force in ensuring safety of our borders and giving befitting reply to the enemy.