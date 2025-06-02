DGP J&K reviews overall security arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Eid-Ul-Adha

Director General of Police J&K, Nalin Prabhat-IPS, chaired a joint meeting with officers from the Police & CAPF at Police Control Room Kashmir to review the security arrangements for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025, Eid-Ul-Adha and other upcoming events.

The meeting was attended by Spl. DGP Coord. S.J.M Gillani-IPS, ADGP Armed Anand Jain-IPS, IGP Kashmir, IGP POS PHQ J&K, IG CRPF Srinagar, IG CRPF KOS, IG BSF, all range DIsG of Kashmir Zone, DIG Pers, DIG Traffic Kashmir, DIG IR Kashmir, DIG AP Kashmir, DIG SSB, DIG ITBP, all district SSsP of Kashmir Zone and other senior officers.

At the onset of the meeting, the participating officers briefed the chair regarding the proposed security arrangements for the conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025 and the upcoming Eid-Ul-Adha emphasizing the significance of effective coordination among the various forces.

During the meeting, DGP J&K issued directions for implementing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and also emphasized the importance of proactive measures in mitigating risks and ensuring the safety and security of the participants. He also directed the field officers to intensify their efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem, ensuring robust security arrangements for the upcoming events.

DGP instructed the officers to bolster security measures and mitigate potential risks by deploying Anti-Sabotage teams along the yatra routes. He also directed the officers to enhance surveillance and threat detection capabilities by utilizing advanced technologies and real-time monitoring.

The meeting concluded with a resolve to ensure the highest level of preparedness and coordination for the smooth and successful conduct of all the events.