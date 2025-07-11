DGP J&K conducts security review meeting in South Kashmir, Commends SFs for Amarnath Yatra security

Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat (IPS), conducted a focussed assessment of the security preparedness in South Kashmir amidst the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

The meeting was attended by DIG South Kashmir Range, Javed Mattoo, SSPs of South Kashmir districts, and senior officers from the Indian Army, CRPF, and BSF.

He recognised and commended the unflagging commitment of all SF in securing the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

He reiterated the need for continuous rehearsal of Contingency Drills and the imperative requirement for assessing and plugging grey areas, besides refining drills to deal dynamically with evolving threats.

He also stressed on relentless operations in the hinterland.