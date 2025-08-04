DGP J&K chairs security review meeting in view of Independence Day 2025 & forthcoming events

Director General of Police J&K, Nalin Prabhat-IPS chaired a security review meeting in view of forthcoming events at the conference hall of PCR Kashmir today.

The meeting was attended by Spl. DG Coordination J&K S.J.M Gillani, ADG CRPF Rajesh Kumar, ADGP Armed J&K Anand Jain, ADGP CID J&K Nitish Kumar, JD SIB J&K/L, IGsP of (Kashmir zone, Jammu Zone, Security J&K), IG BSF, IG CRPF KOS, IG CRPF Srinagar, all range DIsG of J&K, DIsG (Traffic, Railways Kashmir, ITBP Srinagar, SSB Jammu, CISF Jammu), all district SSsP of J&K, SSsP of (PCR Kashmir, Railways, APCR, CID SBK, Security Kashmir, CID CIK), SsP of PC Srinagar, PC Jammu and other senior officers.

At the outset, the Director General of Police was apprised of the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory by the Zonal Inspectors General and heads of various wings. Senior officials from the intelligence wing also presented their assessments and briefed the DGP on relevant developments. During the meeting, the officers discussed the recent security developments along with the current challenges viz a viz the measures to counter these challenges.

DGP J&K emphasized the need to review and enhance the security plans and to design effective counter insurgency strategies for smooth and peaceful conduct of the events.

Nalin Prabhat-IPS also directed the officers to increase surveillance upon anti-national elements and to increase area dominations in their respective areas. He also stressed the need to enhance the security of vulnerable targets and to ensure foolproof security arrangements. DGP J&K also directed the district heads to closely monitor social media platforms to prevent any attempt to spread mis-information impacting public safety and order.

The meeting concluded with the resolve to ensure heightened vigilance, improved coordination and effective implementation of security measures to maintain peace and safety across the valley.