DGP J&K chairs joint security review meeting Ahead of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025

Nalin Prabhat (IPS), Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, chaired a high-level Joint Security Review Meeting at Range Police Headquarters, Anantnag, to assess the overall security scenario in South Kashmir, with a special focus on the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2025.

Following the meeting, the DGP, accompanied by Special DGP Coordination Shri SJM Geelani-IPS, IGP Security J&K Shri Sujit Kumar-IPS, DIGP SKR and other senior officers conducted an extensive field visit of key areas in and around Pahalgam along the Yatra route. DGP inspected the Base Yatra Camps at Nunwan and Chandanwari and conducted the security audit and reviewed deployments and arrangements at these camp locations, ensuring that all logistics, infrastructure, and personnel were in place to facilitate a smooth and secure pilgrimage.

Additionally, a detailed security review meeting was chaired by DGP at Pahalgam, which was attended by the Senior Officers of Police, Army, CRPF, BSF, ITBP and other agencies including intelligence agencies, CID, Traffic, SDRF, Telecommunication, Security, and Fire and Emergency Service. During the meeting, the DGP J&K took stock of the current security posture and issued directions to strengthen preparedness against any potential threats, emphasizing law and order management along the Pahalgam axis.

In his concluding remarks, the DGP J&K urged all officers and concerned agencies to work in close synergy and coordination to ensure a peaceful, smooth, and secure conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025.

