DGP J&K chairs high-level security review meeting

Srinagar, July 19: Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, NalinPrabhat on Saturday chaired a high-level hybrid security review meeting at Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir, focusing on the ongoingAmarnathYatra and the prevailing security situation across the Union Territory.

Top commanders from the Army, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, CISF, and intelligence agencies attended the meeting, along with senior officers of the J&K Police.

Among the key participants were GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen PrashantSrivastava, GOC 9 Corps Lt Gen RajanSharawat, SDG Coordination Sh. SJM Gillani, ADsG of CRPF, Armed Police and CID, along with Inspectors General from BSF, CRPF, ITBP, and various J&K Police formations covering Kashmir and Jammu zones, traffic, railways, and security.

At the outset, officers presented a comprehensive overview of the security challenges across the UT. A detailed assessment was made of the current situation and the coordination among forces to maintain peace, particularly during the high-security AmarnathYatra period.

The DGP reviewed the multi-tiered security arrangements in place and stressed on the importance of seamless coordination among all forces. He acknowledged the contribution of the Army and central armed forces in maintaining a robust counter-infiltration grid and supporting civil authorities in vulnerable areas.

Special appreciation was given to the joint efforts of J&K Police, CAPFs, and intelligence agencies in securing Yatra convoys, enhancing area domination, and ensuring a peaceful, incident-free environment.

Directing officers to maintain real-time coordination and close inter-agency synergy, the DGP urged all personnel to remain vigilant and proactive, especially in light of evolving threats. He also encouraged innovative strategies to counter emerging security dynamics.