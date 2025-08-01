DGP J&K visits Kulgam; holds operational review

Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, accompanied by IGP Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, visited Kulgam, to assess the security situation and held an operational review with GOC Victor Force and other officers of J&K Police and Army.

At the onset of the meeting, SSP Kulgam made a detailed presentation, on operational preparedness and ongoing operations.

During the review, the DGP directed the officers to analyze and reassess the existing strategies and recaliberate the op offensive to neutralise Pakistani terrorists.

The DGP, thereafter, toured the general area of DH Pora, Devsar and Kund.