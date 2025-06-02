DGP, CS visit Mata Kheer Bhawani, review arrangements

Ganderbal, June 01: With the annual Mela Kheer Bhawani drawing thousands of devotees from across the country, top civil and police officials of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday visited the revered Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulmulla, Ganderbal, to oversee final preparations for the spiritually significant event.

Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, Nalin Prabhat, paid an on-ground visit to the shrine, where he offered pooja and sought blessings for peace, harmony, and prosperity in the region. Accompanied by senior officials including DIG Central Kashmir Range, SSP Ganderbal, SSP Traffic Rural, and other security personnel, the DGP reviewed the multi-layered security arrangements.

He held detailed discussions with ground officers about the deployment plan and emphasised the need for seamless coordination between all wings of the police and civil administration.

“Pilgrims must feel secure and comfortable. Every effort must be made to avoid inconvenience and maintain the sanctity of this significant religious event,” DGP Prabhat said.

Officials briefed the DGP on crowd control strategies, traffic management, emergency response measures, and public convenience infrastructure being set up at and around the shrine. The DGP expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness and directed the officers to stay vigilant throughout the event.

Later in the day, Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Dulloo, also visited the Tulmulla shrine to review the arrangements being made by the District Administration.

“The festival holds immense religious significance, attracting devotees not just from Kashmir but also from Jammu and other parts of the country,” Dulloo told reporters. “People from Jammu also travel here to celebrate the mela, and it is our responsibility to ensure that proper arrangements are in place for their convenience and safety.”

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal and senior civil officials. The Chief Secretary was briefed on arrangements related to sanitation, drinking water, electricity, medical aid, and overall security.

“All necessary arrangements have been finalised by the administration.We are committed to ensuring that the devotees visiting Tulmulla have a hassle-free and spiritually fulfilling experience,” he said.

The Mela Kheer Bhawani, held every year on Jyeshtha Ashtami, is one of the most revered festivals for the Kashmiri Pandit community. The main congregation is held at Tulmulla, with other gatherings organised at Tikker (Kupwara), Devsar and Manzam (Kulgam), and Logripora (Anantnag).

Robust arrangements, both in terms of security and logistics, are already underway, with the mela expected to take place in a peaceful and devotional atmosphere.