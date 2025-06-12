BreakingKashmir

DGP chairs high-level review meeting on Administrative & Logistical Preparedness for Amarnath Yatra

RK Online Desk
Director General of Police, J&K, Nalin Prabhat, IPS, chaired a high-level review meeting regarding the administrative and logistical preparations for the incoming CAPF coys to be deployed for SANJY 2025.

The meeting, held at the Police Control Room in Kashmir was attended by senior officers from the Police, CRPF, ITBP, Telecommunication, SDRF, BSF, SSB, and other allied agencies.

The meeting was attended by Special DGP (Coordination) J&K Shri S.J.M. Gillani, IPS; ADG CRPF J&K Shri Rajesh Kumar, IPS; ADGP Headquarters J&K Shri M.K. Sinha, IPS; ADGP Armed J&K Shri Anand Jain, IPS; JD SIB J&K/L; IG BSF Frontier HQ Kashmir; IG CRPF KOS; IGP Kashmir Zone; IGP (POS) PHQ J&K; IGP Security J&K; IGP Traffic J&K; DIGs of CKR and SKR; DIG Personnel PHQ; DIG SSB Srinagar; DIG Armed Kashmir; DIG Traffic Kashmir; DIG ITBP Srinagar; DIG CRPF; SSP Srinagar; SSP PCR Kashmir; SSP Anantnag; SSP Ganderbal; SSP SDRF Kashmir; SSP APCR Kashmir; SP Telecom Kashmir; SP PC Srinagar; and virtually attended by IGP Jammu Zone; IG CRPF Jammu; IG BSF Jammu; DIG SSB Jammu; DIG CISF Jammu; and all Yatra district SSPs of Kashmir Zone.

At the outset, the Zonal IGPs briefed the DGP on the status of CAPF induction of both the zones. The officers also briefed the chair regarding the administrative & logistical arrangements made for the incoming CAPF coys. The coordinating officers of the CAPF shared their feedback on the administrative arrangements at various camping sites and transit locations. The senior officers of CAPF also expressed their satisfaction with the administrative and transportation arrangements for the inducted coys.

The DGP issued directives for the smooth induction of CAPF companies and emphasized that district heads should ensure proper arrangements for incoming units and their efficient ground deployment. He further stressed the need for a high level of coordination among all forces and instructed that an effective inter-agency coordination mechanism be established.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to ensure the safe and successful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025.

