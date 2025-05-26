DGGI 4.0: Srinagar emerges top performing district in J&K in key sectors

In a significant recognition of administrative excellence, Srinagar district has emerged as the top performing district across Jammu and Kashmir in key sectors for the year 2023-24 under District Good Governance Index (DGGI 4.0).

The district has secured the 2nd rank among the 20 districts of Jammu & Kashmir with composite score of 6.5840, and also ranked 1st in the Kashmir division.

District Srinagar has demonstrated strong sectoral performance/ ranking; viz 1st in Industries & Allied Sectors, 2nd in Public Infrastructure & Utilities and 3rd in Environmental Management.

The recognition underscores the District’s commitment to efficient public service delivery, developmental progress, and transparent governance.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat while speaking about the achievements described it a pride moment for Srinagar district which has been attained through a collective team effort. He also congratulated the officers for their tireless work and urged them to work with added zeal and dedication to retain the top ranks.

Dr Bilal remarked this success as a result of dedicated data compilation and coordinated execution across the departments.

Pertinent to mention that, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir released the 4th Edition of District Good Governance Index (DGGI 4.0) for the year 2023-24 here today. The Chief Minister has also congratulated the Deputy Commissioners, applauding the continuous efforts made to strengthen grassroots governance.

In another landmark development, for the first time, estimates of District Domestic Product (DDP) were released by Chief Minister, Omar Abdulla in J&K and Srinagar emerged as a key economic driver, ranking 2nd in the J&K with a 14.53% contribution to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices for 2022–23.

While District Srinagar accounts for 10.08% of Jammu and Kashmir’s population, and contributes 14.5% of the Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) — highlighting its central role in the economy.

Further, Srinagar’s Per Capita Income (NDDP) for 2022–23 (2nd Revised Estimates) stood at Rs 1,88,723, significantly higher than the UT average of Rs. 1,30,492.