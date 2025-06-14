Sports

DG YSS Holds Maiden Meeting with DYSSOs

YSS Champions Youth Engagement in Sports to Combat Screen Addiction, Drug Menace: Anuradha Gupta

2 Min Read

Srinagar, June 13:  The Department of Youth Services and Sports (YSS) J&K took a significant step today toward revitalizing youth engagement in sports and recreational activities, with Director General Anuradha Gupta chairing her maiden meeting with District Youth Services and Sports Officers (DYSSOs) of the Kashmir division. The meeting, held in the office chamber of the DG YSS here, focused on ensuring holistic youth development through active participation in sports, curbing rising screen addiction, and addressing the growing drug menace among young boys and girls.

DG Anuradha Gupta emphasized that no school-going child should remain unattended when it comes to sports and physical activities. She urged the field staff of the Department to encourage students to participate in games of their choice, highlighting the crucial role of physical activity in today’s digital age. “With increasing screen time and concerning trends of substance abuse, sports provide a healthy and productive outlet for our youth,” she said.

The DG conducted a detailed review of sports infrastructure across all Kashmir districts and discussed the popularity of various sports in different districts. Recognizing the efforts of her predecessors, she commended their work in shaping the YSS Department’s mandate and called for continued progress in upgrading facilities to meet modern demands.

In a move toward inclusive development, Gupta issued guidelines for organizing feasible sports activities for people with special needs. “Harmonious development means ensuring that everyone, including the differently-abled and elderly, gets opportunities to participate in recreational and sports activities,” she stated.

Acknowledging the importance of publicity, the DG praised the Department’s Media and Publicity wing and thanked local sports editors for their consistent support in highlighting YSS initiatives. “Transparency and visibility are key to inspiring more youth to join sports,” she said. The meeting was attended by Joint Director Kashmir, Deputy Director Planning, Assistant Director Kashmir, Sectional Officers, and Section Incharges from the YSS Directorate.

