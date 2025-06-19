DG Sports for speedy completion of developmental works at ‘Khel Gaon’

Jammu, June 18: The Director General Youth Services and Sports J&K, Anuradha Gupta during a visit to Khel Gaon NagrotaWednesday served strict instructions to the concerned authorities for speedy completion of developmental works, here.

The DG Sports was accompanied by Vinakahi Koul, Joint Director Youth Services and Sports Jammu, Sh Ravi Sharma, Deputy Director Youth Services and Sports (Planning),Sunil Kumar Sharma, Accounts Officer of the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports and few other officers and officials of the Directorate.

While inspecting the developmental works, Anuradha batted for early completion of the infrastructural facilities at this venue, which is the first of its kind multipurpose sports facility owned by the Department inspected the ongoing developmental work of Hockey Turf, Synthetic Athletic Track, Cycle Track and Multipurpose Hall, the work of which was in full swing at this venue.

On the occasion, Executive Engineer Sanjeev Sharma, AEE Sh Gautam Raina, JE Sh Kunal and Incharge Khel Gaon, Vishal Bharti Slathia, Incharge Works were present. All of them assured the Director General Youth services and Sports of early completion of the construction works.Terming the venue as an asset for the Department rather a sporting hub, the Director General Youth Services and Sports said that the Department was committed to raise sports infrastructure at all levels and in every nook and corner of the Union Territory, adding that making Khel Gaon a sporting hub was the need of the hour.”Khel Gaon caters to the needs of thousands of sportspersons as it is a multipurpose sports facility. The dire need is to enhance sports infra at the venue and the Department is committed to do so,” said Anuradha.She further said the sporting facility at Khel Gaon enables the Department to hold multiple activities simultaneously at the venue and yield better results.Director General Youth Services and Sports also served instructions to the concerned regarding the requisite arrangements needed to celebrate World Yoga Day, falling on June 21, in a most befitting manner.