DG Rural Sanitation Reviews Sanitation Progress across J&K, Calls for Accelerated Execution 

Srinagar, July 14: Director General (DG) Rural Sanitation J&K Ms Anoo Malhotra (JKAS) today chaired a review meeting with Assistant Commissioners of Panchayats (ACPs) of all the 20 districts of J&K and Block Development Officers (BDOs) to assess the current status of sanitation initiatives, evaluate infrastructure assets, and strengthen progress monitoring through portals.

The meeting focused on evaluating the status of assets created under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) and other related initiatives.

During the meeting, the DG took a detailed stock of ongoing activities, reviewed the functionality and sustainability of assets such as Community Sanitary Complexes, Plastic Waste Management Units, and Greywater Management systems, DEWATS and related activities.

During the review meeting, Ms Malhotra reviewed the progress reports presented by the respective ACPs on asset utilization, convergence models, and IEC activities.

In line with the directions of the Hon’ble Chief Secretary, the review emphasized the need for expediting financial expenditure to ensure timely execution of works aimed at achieving targets regarding sanitation schemes in rural areas.

All districts have been directed to accelerate the utilization of funds allocated for the current financial year and prioritize activities related to Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM), and Community Sanitary Complexes and allied activities.

A key focus of the review was the mWater portal and SBM (G), where all physical assets like CSC, DEWATS, Soakage Pits, GOBARdhan and related assets created under SBM (G) are to be geo-tagged and uploaded.

The Director General stressed the importance of real-time asset mapping to maintain transparency, improve monitoring, and ensure accountability at the grassroots level.

The DG also assessed the progress on the Annual Implementation Plan (AIP) and instructed the districts to strictly adhere to the approved targets and timelines.

The DG made clear cut directions to the ACPs to follow-up timelines to ensure consistent progress across all districts.

The DG reviewed field-level implementation of sanitation schemes, identifying successful interventions and areas requiring intensified efforts.

While emphasising on timely project execution and community engagement, the DG directed the ACPs to ensure timely data entry and verification to reflect ground realities accurately.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to achieving universal sanitation coverage and improving public health outcomes across rural regions, she emphasise the need for timely data updating and field verification.

Ms Anoo Malhotra urged the officers to ensure the operationalization of all infrastructure, with special attention to community engagement and cleanliness drives.

The DG reiterated that sustainable sanitation requires continuous monitoring and ownership at the grassroots level.

The meeting concluded with directions to district teams for enhanced coordination, regular geo-tagging of assets, and prioritization of villages with critical sanitation needs.