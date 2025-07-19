DG-P J&K Chairs Review Meeting at PCR Kashmir

Nalin Prabhat, DG-P J&K, conducted a hybrid Security Review with all formations of J&K Police, Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, CISF and agencies.

Amongst others, GOC 15 Corps, Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, GOC 9 Corps, Lt. Gen Rajan Sharawat, SDG Coord, Sh SJM Gillani, ADsG of CRPF, Armed Police, CID, IsGs of BSF, CRPF, ITBP, Kashmir/ Jammu Zones, Security, Traffic & Railways participated in the deliberations which focussed primarily on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and the obtaining security scenario.

At the outset, participating officers briefed the chair about overall security challenges across UT. A detailed assessment was carried out on current security scenario and the coordinated efforts of various forces to ensure peace in the UT.

The DG-P besides reviewing multi-tiered security arrangements, emphasized upon the seamless coordination among all agencies. He also deliberated on the contribution of Army, along with other sister agencies, in maintaining a robust counter-infiltration grid and supporting civil authorities in sensitive areas. Their active collaboration with J&K Police, CAPFs, and Int agencies in high-risk zones was appreciated, particularly in securing Yatra convoys and strengthening area domination to ensure a peaceful and incident-free environment.

The DG-P directed the officers to maintain close synergy and real-time coordination to effectively respond to any emerging security challenges. Concluding the meeting, he commended the dedication of all forces, particularly highlighting their professionalism and commitment in challenging terrains & urged upon all the personnel to remain vigilant while adopting innovative approaches to tackle evolving security dynamics.