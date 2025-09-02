DG BSF visits flood-hit Samba, reviews security along IB with Pak

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 01: Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Monday undertook a two-day visit to Jammu Frontier, during which he inspected flood-affected areas in Samba district and reviewed the prevailing security scenario along the International Border (IB) with Pakistan.

A BSF Spokesman said that DG, Chawdhary arrived at the Frontier Headquarters BSF Jammu on Sunday morning and immediately proceeded to Samba sector, one of the worst-hit regions due to recent floods. The DG BSF took firsthand stock of the damage caused by the deluge, interacted with field officers, and supervised ongoing restoration efforts being carried out by BSF units in coordination with civil authorities, he said.

“The spokesman said that he was briefed by Sector Commanders and Battalion Commanders on the dual challenge of managing disaster relief operations while maintaining robust border security.

Emphasising the need for high vigilance, Chawdhary directed his commanders to ensure effective area domination and maintain operational preparedness to prevent any misadventure from across the border during the ongoing crisis.

The BSF chief praised the efforts of jawans in extending assistance to local residents affected by floods in border villages. The force remains committed not only to guarding India’s frontiers but also to standing with communities in times of natural calamities,” he said.

As part of this humanitarian outreach, BSF units also distributed relief material, including drinking water, in flood-hit villages.

The Relief was organised in collaboration with local volunteers, with the force stressing that its endeavour was to ensure that “no one is left behind in this crisis.