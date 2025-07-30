Devotion on Foot : 10 Yatris from Rajasthan undertake 38-Day Padyatra to Amarnath shrine

Qazigund, July 29: In a remarkable display of spiritual commitment and physical endurance, a group of ten pilgrims from Jaipur, Rajasthan, has embarked on a 38-day padyatra to the revered Amarnath cave shrine, beginning their journey on June 13 and walking hundreds of kilometres to reach the Kashmir Valley.The yatris, who reached Qazigund and described their journey as a symbol of devotion, unity and wellness. “We have been walking for over a month as a humble offering to Lord Shiva,” said Raj Sharma, a member of the group. “We are praying for peace, good health and the well-being of everyone.”The pilgrims expressed satisfaction with the arrangements along the route, praising both the langar services and security provided by the administration. “There was no difficulty on the way. Langars were available throughout the route, and the administration has done an excellent job. Everything has been smooth,” Sharma said. Dismissing negative perceptions about the region, Sharma urged fellow citizens to visit Kashmir and witness its reality for themselves. “Whatever wrong things people may have heard about Kashmir are far from the truth. People here are warm and welcoming. Everyone should come and experience this beauty firsthand,” he said.Referring to the recent attack on Amarnath pilgrims earlier this year, Sharma expressed his sorrow, while applauding the efforts of the security forces. “That incident was painful, but we salute our security personnel. Because of their dedication, this sacred yatra is continuing peacefully and safely,” he said. Another yatri from the group added: “This padyatra is not just about religion, it’s a message of fitness and discipline. We want to encourage people to be healthy and active.” The 38-day trek, marked by determination and faith, is an inspiring testament to the power of belief and brotherhood. As the group nears their destination — the holy Amarnath cave — their journey stands as a beacon of unity, endurance and spiritual resolve.