Devotees’ safety and comfort in Amarnath Yatra our top priority: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps, today and reviewed the arrangements for the holy pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji, which is scheduled to begin from July 03.

At Nunwan Base camp, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated a foot overbridge for smooth movement of pilgrims. The new facility will ensure efficient security checks and reduce the waiting time for devotees.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the administrative and security officials deputed for the holy Yatra, and took stock of the security arrangements and preparations of stakeholder departments.

The Lieutenant Governor also reviewed the progress of Disaster Management Centre & Yatri Niwas at Nunwan and functions of various services for pilgrims including lodging, langar, power & water supply, sanitation, health facilities, traffic management, fire & emergency services and deployment of security personnel.

He directed the Telecom companies to deploy dedicated nodal officers at both the axis to ensure uninterrupted tele-connectivity.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor also interacted with the doctors and the medical team at the Chandanwari Base Camp Hospital and reviewed the healthcare arrangements for the pilgrims.

“It is our top priority to ensure that devotees of Shri Amarnath Ji complete their pilgrimage with ease and their stay is safe and comfortable,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Shri Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Shri VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Shri Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag and other senior officers of District Administration, SASB, Police and Security Forces.