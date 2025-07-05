Devotees depart from Nunwan Base Camp for Amarnath Yatra

A large number of devotees departed from Nunwan Base Camp on Saturday to begin their spiritual journey toward the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnath Ji, located in the snow-clad Himalayas of Jammu and Kashmir.

As the yatra progressed smoothly under tight security and improved facilities, pilgrims expressed their joy and faith.

While speaking to ANI, one of the pilgrims, Rajesh Giri, said, “I am barefoot. I have been barefoot for the last 40 years since birth… I am going to Shri Amarnath Ji for the 25th time. I will go on foot. I will pray that our Bharat continues to progress… The arrangements are very good…”

The Amarnath Yatra, a major annual pilgrimage in Hinduism, attracted both seasoned and first-time yatris.

Srikrishan Yadav, who joined the yatra for the first time, told ANI, “We are a group of six people. This is the first time I have come for the yatra. My heart is very happy and I am very excited for the darshan of Baba. I do not feel tired at all… The arrangements are very good.”

Speaking to ANI, Preeti Rathore, another pilgrim, shared her excitement, saying, “…We are very excited for the darshan. I will pray that everyone’s pilgrimage is successful. The arrangements are even better than before… There is nothing to be afraid of… I will pray that everyone remains happy and healthy…”

A day earlier, the first batch of Shri Amarnath Yatra pilgrims returned to Jammu and Kashmir’s (J-K) Udhampur after visiting the holy cave.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been strengthened across J-K, including Udhampur, as the annual pilgrimage progresses through the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

The annual pilgrimage, which started on Thursday, is being conducted via the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. The Jammu-Srinagar Highway is a key route for the thousands of pilgrims heading to the holy site.

In Doda, security arrangements have been intensified, with the Jammu and Kashmir Police reiterating their commitment to ensuring the safety of pilgrims and eliminating any terror threats. (ANI)