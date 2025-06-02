Devotees arrive in Ganderbal ahead of annual Kheer Bhawani mela

Ganderbal, June 01:The first batch of devotees arrived in Ganderbal district on Sunday ahead of the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela, scheduled to be held on June 3. This festival holds immense religious significance for the Kashmiri Pandit community and is expected to attract pilgrims from across the country.

The local administration, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Jatin Kishore, has put elaborate arrangements in place to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the Mela at the revered Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulmulla.

Speaking to reporters, DC Jatin Kishore (IAS) said, “All necessary facilities, including food, sanitation, medical aid, and other essentials, have been made available for the devotees. In addition, robust security arrangements have been implemented to ensure a peaceful and hassle-free experience for the pilgrims.”

He further added that the district administration has extended a warm welcome to the devotees and is hopeful of a significant turnout during the Mela. Devotees arriving at the site expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

“We were welcomed with refreshments upon our arrival, and all necessary facilities are in place. The atmosphere here is peaceful, and we feel completely safe,” said one of the pilgrims.

Security forces have been deployed in strength in and around the temple premises, with checkpoints established to monitor movement and ensure safety throughout the event.

The Kheer Bhawani Mela is one of the most revered religious gatherings for the Kashmiri Pandit community. This year’s celebrations are expected to witness a larger footfall, as many displaced community members continue to return to reconnect with their roots.