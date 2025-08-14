Development & peace drive J&K forward: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 13: Srinagar, Aug 13: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, V K Bidhuri, on Wednesday said the transformation in Jammu and Kashmir over recent years is evident as institutions now function independently on their own schedules, free from external dictates.

“I have witnessed a time when shops were opened or closed according to someone else’s calendar. Today, even schools follow the academic calendar set by the education department,” Bidhuri remarked while addressing a gathering during the full dress rehearsal of the Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar.

He emphasised that independence means more than symbolic ceremonies. “Independence means you live as you wish and express your thoughts freely,” he said, adding that this freedom holds special significance for Jammu and Kashmir given its recent history.

Bidhuri paid tribute to the sacrifices of the J&K Police, Indian Armed Forces, and Central Armed Police Forces, acknowledging that their bravery has enabled the people to make decisions freely.

Referring to the recent attack in Pahalgam, he noted that adversaries had attempted to hinder peace and development, but the people of J&K stood united. “As the Prime Minister said, our strength lies not only in the courage and ammunition of our armed forces but also in our friendship and unity,” he said, applauding the public for condemning the attack and affirming that no effort can halt J&K’s progress.

Highlighting key development milestones, Bidhuri cited the arrival of the first goods train in the Valley, marking the completion of the Kashmir-Kanyakumari railway link. He also mentioned ongoing projects like the expansion of the Sadhna Pass tunnel, Pir Ki Gali tunnel, and improved connectivity via the Mughal Road, which will ensure year-round access beyond Banihal.

On basic services, he noted that the JalJeevan Mission is nearing completion in the Valley despite prolonged dry spells, with the administration ensuring drinking water supply through tankers where needed.

Bidhuri also lauded the successful completion of the Haj pilgrimage and the ShriAmarnathYatra, which saw over 4.14 lakh pilgrims this year, attributing the smooth conduct to close coordination between the J&K administration and the central government.

He added that security forces had neutralized those responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam attack in “Operation Mahadev,” praising their courage in the difficult terrain.

The Div Com further said that the quality of education in the Valley has improved, exams were conducted successfully, and the power situation had seen marked progress.

Expressing gratitude to school children who participated in the programme, Bidhuri said their enthusiasm was commendable. He also acknowledged the contributions of various departments including the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Public Health Engineering, Rural Development, and others in making the Independence Day preparations a success.

“As I may be moving to Delhi soon, I will always remember these moments. This is not part of a farewell speech, but a heartfelt thank you to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.