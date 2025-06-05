Dev has become synonymous with J&K Waqf Board: Darakhshan

Srinagar, June 04:Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today paid obeisance at the shrine of Hazrat Noor-ud-din Nooraani (RA) at Chrar-e-Sharief, took stock of the Eid preparations and facilities at the shrine. Dr Andrabi later laid the foundation stone for the Guest House to be constructed in the shrine complex by J&K Waqf Board. Waqf Chairperson also inaugurated a newly constructed Canopy at Darbar-e-Aaliya. She was accompanied by the Waqf Board members Dr Ghulam Nabi Haleem, Syed Mohammed Hussain Haqqani and the Executive Magistrate of the Board Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin. Later Andrabi visited Pakharpora and after paying obeisance at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Aala Ali Balkhi (RA) she laid foundation stone for the Ladies Sabat Complex & New Male/Female Sanitary Complex here. Initiation for the upgradation of Shrine sanctum BWO panelling and polishing was also done by Waqf Chairperson. Dr Andrabi also dedicated the newly constructed 40 Unit Male and Female Ablution Block at the shrine to people here.

During the tour Dr Darakhshan met many public delegations. She also addressed the media persons at both places and said that the developmental initiatives of Waqf Board are continuously going on and there was a genuine demand of the people about a Guest House at this prominent spiritual destination Chrar-e-Sharief and today we laid the foundation stone for the same project. “After Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar, this is yet another similar project which will provide the required stay facilities for the people visiting the shrine. Development is synonymous with J&K Waqf Board now”, said Dr Darakhshan.