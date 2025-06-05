Kashmir

Dev has become synonymous with J&K Waqf Board: Darakhshan

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, June 04:Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today paid obeisance at the shrine of Hazrat Noor-ud-din Nooraani (RA) at Chrar-e-Sharief, took stock of the Eid preparations and facilities at the shrine. Dr Andrabi later laid the foundation stone for the Guest House to be constructed in the shrine complex by J&K Waqf Board. Waqf Chairperson also inaugurated a newly constructed Canopy at Darbar-e-Aaliya. She was accompanied by the Waqf Board members Dr Ghulam Nabi Haleem, Syed Mohammed Hussain Haqqani and the Executive Magistrate of the Board Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin. Later Andrabi visited Pakharpora and after paying obeisance at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Aala Ali Balkhi (RA) she laid foundation stone for the Ladies Sabat Complex & New Male/Female Sanitary Complex here. Initiation for the upgradation of Shrine sanctum BWO panelling and polishing was also done by Waqf Chairperson. Dr Andrabi also dedicated the newly constructed 40 Unit Male and Female Ablution Block at the shrine to people here.

During the tour Dr Darakhshan met many public delegations. She also addressed the media persons at both places and said that the developmental initiatives of Waqf Board are continuously going on and there was a genuine demand of the people about a Guest House at this prominent spiritual destination Chrar-e-Sharief and today we laid the foundation stone for the same project. “After Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar, this is yet another similar project which will provide the required stay facilities for the people visiting the shrine. Development is synonymous with J&K Waqf Board now”, said Dr Darakhshan.

Agri Dept organises ‘buyer-seller meet’ at IIKSTC Dussu Pampore
Jan Aushadhi Kendras: 324 generic drug centers operational in J&K
CSIR IIIM conducts planting material distribution prog
‘Two timber smugglers arrested, 35 planks seized in Baramulla’
Authorities issue safety advisory after Daksum accident
Share This Article
Previous Article Super. Engs,  Xens directed to review, revise JJM scheme-related financial practice
Next Article JJM scheme in Handwara marred by flaws
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Kanimozhi Makes India Proud
Editorial
JJM scheme in Handwara marred by flaws
Kashmir
Super. Engs,  Xens directed to review, revise JJM scheme-related financial practice
Kashmir
2-day business fest begins at IUST
Kashmir