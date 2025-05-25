Destroy terror networks, rebuild J&K through dev: LG

Srinagar, May 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday delivered a powerful message following Operation Sindoor, reaffirming India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. Speaking after laying the foundation stone of a new Guest House Complex at the revered Dargah Hazratbal Shrine, he warned that any future terror attack on Indian soil will be treated as an act of war and met with the harshest retaliation.

“Our brave soldiers have destroyed terror factories across the border and drawn a new red line. If Pakistan dares to orchestrate another attack, it will pay an unthinkable price,” the Lieutenant Governor declared, referring to retaliatory strikes deep inside Pakistan that avenged the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

LG Sinha called for a decisive crackdown on the terror ecosystem, including those within society who aid and abet terrorists. “The supporters of terrorism are just as guilty as those who carry out the attacks. They have wounded the very soul of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Paying tribute to the victims of the May 7 Pahalgam attack, he praised the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their historic, unified protests against terrorism. “The streets of Kashmir echoed with slogans against terrorism, marking a turning point in our collective resolve,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also issued a stern warning against divisive and baseless statements made by some political figures. He condemned remarks claiming tourists harm Kashmir’s culture or railway projects represent a “state-sponsored invasion,” saying such comments only spread fear and confusion.

“Those in responsible positions, or who have held them, must refrain from careless statements that create unnecessary unrest. We are all part of one nation,” he said, emphasizing the importance of unity under the motto ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’

On unethical practices in tourism, LG Sinha criticized exploitative behaviors. “I have told hoteliers that God sees us all. When rooms worth Rs 10,000 are sold for Rs 50,000, what will happen?” he asked, calling such acts unfair and against Kashmir’s longstanding tradition of hospitality.

He urged an end to the divisive narrative of “locals” versus “non-locals,” stating, “Those who spoke of locals and non-locals, today we are all waiting for those non-locals to come here. Creating division must be avoided.”

LG Sinha lauded these reformative efforts, calling the project inspirational in preserving the spiritual and cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. He urged religious leaders to use their influence to promote peace and counter extremist ideologies. Quoting the Quran and Hadith, he said, “Islam teaches peace, and this message needs to be widely propagated so that the true essence of our religion reaches everyone.”

He called on communities to reject those who pretend to represent religion while supporting enemies of peace. “The people of Kashmir have suffered enough. It is time for unity, healing, and collective growth,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of development alongside security, the Lieutenant Governor called for fast-tracking infrastructure and welfare projects to ensure the people of Jammu and Kashmir receive peace, growth, and justice.

The foundation stone ceremony at the Hazratbal Shrine was attended by Dr. Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board; Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat; IGP Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Waqf Board members Dr. G. N. Haleem and Peerzada Mohammad Hussain Haqqani; along with religious scholars, intellectuals, senior officials, and a large gathering of citizens.

In her welcome address, Dr. Andrabi thanked the Lieutenant Governor and highlighted the Waqf Board’s efforts to modernize shrine management through transparent financial practices and infrastructure upgrades. She described the new Guest House as a vital addition enhancing the facilities for pilgrims and visitors.

The event was also attended by Commissioner Secretaries Vikramjit Singh and Mandeep Kaur, Director SKIMS Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ganie, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin, Director School Education Dr. G. N. Itoo, SSP Srinagar, SSP Security, among others. The vote of thanks was delivered by Executive Magistrate Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin, with proceedings anchored by Rashid Nizami.

Later, LG Sinha prayed for peace, invoking blessings from Prophet Muhammad and Baba Amarnathji, and urged all citizens to embrace love, harmony, and brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir.