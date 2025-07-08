Despite Pak’s unrelenting efforts, J&K continues to thrive: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha On Tuesday said that the Centre is committed to executing new initiatives in the Union Territory with utmost vigour, emphasising that security forces are well-established and have significantly contributed to good transformations.

During an address at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), the LG, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said despite attempts by Pakistan to incite turmoil, Jammu and Kashmir continues to thrive.

He noted that in the last 4-5 years, Jammu and Kashmir emerged from its tumultuous history, particularly after 2019, resulting in a significant shift recognised by all.

He indicated a notable growth in tourism, observing that the tourist count has risen considerably in recent years. “Around 24 million visitors have visited Kashmir by 2024, a number significantly greater than prior to August 5, 2019.”

Lg Sinha delineated the revival of old tourism circuits and the active promotion of emerging tourism modalities, including adventure, tourism, and border tourism. He observed that technical advancements have facilitated digital engagement between tourists and the Union Ministry of Tourism, hence expanding tourism’s reach throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said Jammu and Kashmir hosted the G20 Tourism Working Group meetings that elevated Jammu and Kashmir to a distinguished stage.

He underscored the Prime Minister’s commitment to enhancing investments in infrastructure and management to elevate the overall tourism experience.

LG Sinha commended the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir for their fortitude throughout these transformations and attempts by the Pakistan to derail the region.

He asserted that no one has opposed this progress and observed that for several weeks, protests against Pahalgam terrorist attack reiterated people’s dedication to peace and unity. “Despite Pakistan’s efforts to undermine regional stability, the bond between Jammu & Kashmir and India endures robustly. Despite the loss of innocent lives in the past, the populace remains resolute in their determination to progress,” he added—(KNO)