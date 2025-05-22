“Desh nahi mitne dunga, desh nahi Jhukne dunga”: PM Modi hits out at Pak in first public rally after Op Sindoor

In his first public rally after the success of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi on Thursday highlighted the Indian Armed Forces bravery during the operation. The PM also reiterated his 2019 promise, saying, “Saugandh mujhe iss Desh ki mitti ki, mein desh nahi mitne dunga, mein desh nahi Jhukne dunga.”

Addressing a public rally in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, PM Modi said, “When I came after the airstrikes, I said, Saugandh mujhe iss Desh ki mitti ki, m desh nhi mitne dunga, mein desh nhi Jhukne dunga,”Those who came to erase Sindoor, we have demolished them.”

PM Modi in his first public rally after Operation Sindoor recalled his visit to Rajasthan after balakot airstrikes: “This brave land of Rajasthan teaches us that nothing is greater than the country and its citizens. On April 22nd, terrorists destroyed the vermilion from the foreheads of our sisters by asking about their religion. Those bullets were fired in Pahalgam, but those bullets pierced the hearts of 140 crore countrymen. After this, every citizen of the country united and resolved that they would wipe out the terrorists. We will punish them more than they can imagine.”

“It is a coincidence that after the country carried out air strikes in Balakot 5 years ago, my first public meeting was held on the border in Rajasthan itself. It is due to the penance of Veerbhoomi that such a coincidence takes place. Now this time when Operation Sindoor happened, then after that my first public meeting is again taking place here in Bikaner on the border of Veerbhoomi Rajasthan among all of you,” he added.

PM Modi said the country’s forces destroyed 9 of the biggest hideouts of terrorists in 22 minutes.

“Today, with your blessings and the valour of the country’s army, we have all lived up to that pledge. Our government gave a free hand to all three forces… Together, the three forces created such a Chakravyuh that Pakistan was forced to kneel down. In response to the attack on the 22nd, we destroyed 9 of the biggest hideouts of terrorists in 22 minutes. The world and the enemies of the country have also seen what happens when Sindoor turns into gunpowder,” PM Modi said in reference to the name of the operation “Sindoor”.

“Rajasthan teaches us that nothing is more important than the nation. On 22nd April, terrorists targeted our people, asking their religion and wiping the sindoor of our sisters. The bullets fired in Pahalgam wounded the hearts of 140 crore Indians. In response, the entire nation vowed to punish the terrorists in a way they could never imagine. With the valour of our armed forces, Pakistan was forced to bow. In reply to the 22nd April attack, within just 22 minutes, terrorist camps were destroyed. The country witnessed that when the sindoor of our sisters is targeted, the response can shake the enemy to its core,” he further added.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to modernise the country’s infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that there is a sixfold increase in spending on infrastructure in India in recent years.

“Today, I have come among you after seeking blessings from Karni Mata. By Her grace, our resolution of creating Viksit Bharat becomes even stronger. Today a mahayagyan is going on to make modern infrastructure in the country to make Vikshit Bharat, Remarkable efforts have been put in the last 11 years to make our roads, airports and railway stations modern. There is a six times increase in money on infrastructures than earlier times,’ PM Modi said. (ANI)