DERMIS becomes first in Kashmir to launch US-FDA approved Dermagenesis for Advanced Aesthetic Care

DERMIS Clinic, one of the region’s most advanced skin and aesthetic centers, has introduced DERMAGENESIS (Dermafrac)—a US-FDA cleared skin rejuvenation system—marking the first such installation in Kashmir.

Dermagenesis is internationally recognized for its patented combination of precise microchanneling and simultaneous active serum infusion, making it particularly effective for treating hyperpigmentation, fine lines, acne scars, and photodamaged skin. The procedure is non-surgical and requires no recovery time.

Dr. Mir Shahnawaz, the clinic’s founder and a leading figure in aesthetic dermatology, noted:

> “This technology allows us to offer global-standard results with unparalleled patient safety. It is a proud moment for us to bring this first-of-its-kind system to Kashmir.”

The addition of Dermagenesis underscores DERMIS’s ongoing mission to elevate aesthetic healthcare with evidence-based, technologically advanced solutions.