Deputy CM assures full support for Kathua cloudburst victims

- Visits relief camps, inspects damaged infrastructure - Promises immediate relief, long-term rehabilitation

Kathua, Aug 18: Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary on Monday said the government stands shoulder to shoulder with the affected families of the Kathua cloudburst.He visited the relief camp established at SIDCO Ghati Industrial Estate, Kathua, to take stock of arrangements being extended to the families affected by the cloudburst.Choudhary interacted with the displaced families, heard their concerns and assured them of full government support. “Every possible measure will be taken to ensure their immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation,” he said while addressing the victims at the relief camp.During the visit, the Deputy CM inspected the nearby bridge connecting the adjoining villages of Ghati, which was damaged in the incident. He directed the concerned authorities to take up immediate restoration work. “Restoration of connectivity is the top priority, and the administration has been directed to execute works on a war footing,” he asserted.Choudhary also visited the Military Hospital Pathankot, where he enquired about the well-being of the injured admitted following the Ghati cloudburst. He appreciated the timely response of the medical staff and instructed them to provide the best possible treatment to the injured till their full recovery.Later, the Deputy CM visited Government Medical College Kathua, where he met the injured and families affected by cloudbursts and flashfloods at Jakhole and Janglote. He assured them that all necessary assistance, including medical care and rehabilitation support, will be extended without delay.“The safety and well-being of the people are our foremost concern. The government will leave no stone unturned in providing relief and rebuilding the damaged infrastructure,” he said.Choudhary directed the district administration to maintain round-the-clock monitoring in all calamity-hit areas and ensure timely assistance to the affected population.

