Deployment of 4000 ex-servicemen: Govt sends proposal to Zila Sainik Welfare Board

Jammu, May 20: Government of Jammu and Kashmir has sent a proposal to Zila Sainik Welfare Board for recommending the names of ex-army personnel/officers who would be deployed at key army installations.

After ‘Op Sindoor’, the government decided to re-employ/deploy four thousand (4000) ex-army personnel/officers at key army installations across J&K.

“We have received a proposal from the Government of J&K about providing 4000 ex-servicemen for deployment in strategic locations across UT,” President of Zila Sainik Board, General BS Sambyal informed Rising Kashmir.

He said that all 4000 ex-army personnel will be deployed in a strategic way so that all the vital army installations are covered.

He said that IGP Jammu, Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Zila Sainik Board authorities have been holding consultations to work out the modalities and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for deployment of 4000 ex-army personnel in J&K.

4000 ex-army personnel to be deployed in J&K have already been chosen and their training has also been started at Reasi, Rajouri, Udhampur and in other areas of Jammu, General BS Sambyal said.