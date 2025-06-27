Delhi prison Department refutes health rumours about Kashmiri separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah

The Delhi Prisons Department on Thursday issued a formal clarification regarding the health condition of jailed Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, dismissing rumours about his deteriorating health as unfounded.

In a statement, Arvind Kumar, Public Relations Officer of Delhi Prisons, said, “Some rumours are reportedly being circulated on social media regarding the critical health condition of inmate Mr. Shabir Ahmad Shah, son of Mr. Ghulam Ahmad Shah. In this regard, it is clarified that the said inmate has been regularly provided with all required medical attention and his condition is stable.”

Shah was referred to Safdarjung Hospital on June 26 for an Outpatient Department (OPD) consultation following complaints of lower urinary tract symptoms. He was subsequently admitted for further tests and evaluation.

All his reports have been found to be normal, and appropriate medical treatment is being provided to him at Safdarjung Hospital, the statement said.

Shabir Ahmad Shah was arrested in June 2019 in a terror funding case lodged by the NIA in 2017. In 2023, the centre banned the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) headed by Shah as an unlawful organisation.

On May 30, 2017, NIA registered a case against 12 accused persons for alleged conspiracy to raise and collect funds for causing disruption by way of pelting stones, damaging public property, and thereby conspiring to wage war against the government of India.

On June 4, 2019 Shah was arrested. He is accused of playing a key role in building a separatist/militant movement in Jammu and Kashmir, inciting and instigating masses to shout slogans for secession of Jammu and Kashmir, paying tribute to families of slain terrorists, receiving money through hawala transactions, and raising funds through LOC trade which were used to fuel subversive and militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier this month, The Delhi High Court took a serious view while rejecting Shabir Ahmad Shah’s bail plea. The Court said there is overwhelming evidence, and the allegations against him appear prima facie to be true.

The Court also said there are 24 FIRs against Shah of a similar nature. As JKDPF’s chairman, indulgence in unlawful activities can’t be ruled out.

The division bench said, “Needless to state, the Charges have been framed by the learned Trial Court, and for the purpose of adjudicating the plea of Regular Bail, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations against the Appellant (Shabir Ahmad Shah) appear prima facie to be true.” (ANI