Delhi CM Rekha Gupta allegedly attacked during Jan Sunvai, Police inquiry underway

A mishap took place during the Jan Sunvaai at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday, Delhi BJP said.

Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva condemned the “attack” on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta as the police inquiry into the matter is underway, the statement further mentioned.

“A mishap happened during Jan Sunvai at CM Residence, Civil Lines. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva strongly condemns the attack on CM Rekha Gupta during the weekly Jan Sunvai. Police inquiry to reveal details”, Delhi BJP said in a statement.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav also condemned the alleged attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, terming the incident “unfortunate”.

He said that the Chief Minister leads the entire Delhi. Yadav also questioned the security of the Delhi CM, stating that if she is not safe in the state, then who else is?

“This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women’s safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?,” Devender Yadav told ANI.

On Tuesday, CM Gupta visited the residential area at Yamuna Bazaar, where water from the overflowing Yamuna River has entered and assured that there is no flood-like situation in Delhi and the water level will drop within one to two days.

After assessing the affected area, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The situation is under control. The water level was close to 206 m in the morning, but it has not crossed this mark yet. The water should recede in a day or two. We are providing food and water, as well as a medical facility here. There is no flood situation in Delhi.”

She said that the administration has made arrangements in school for those who want to go to a safer location, providing them with a place to stay and food, as well as all the necessary help in the affected area. (ANI)