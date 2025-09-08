Delegations met Javed Rana, Raise key public issues

Follow us on

Several delegations from different parts of the Valley today called on Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, here, at Civil Secretariat.

The visiting delegations apprised the Minister of various pressing issues concerning their respective areas, including irregular water supply, challenges in forest conservation and matters related to tribal welfare, particularly the implementation and settlement under the Forest Rights Act.

The Minister gave a patient hearing to all the delegations and took note of their concerns. Emphasizing the Government’s commitment to responsive and transparent governance, he issued immediate directions to the concerned departments for necessary action. He further assured the delegations that all genuine issues would be addressed in a time-bound manner, with special focus on resolving matters under the Forest Rights Act to uphold the rights and welfare of tribal communities.

The Minister reiterated Omar Abdullah Government’s resolve to work in close coordination with local communities to ensure inclusive development, environmental conservation, and equitable access to essential services across the regions.