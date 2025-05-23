SRINAGAR, MAY 23: A delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President Shri Javid Ahmed Tenga, today called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha and put forth important matters pertaining to trade and tourism sector of Kashmir region.
Delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry Calls on LG Sinha
