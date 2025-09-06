Breaking

Delegation of 35 Shaheed Singhs Welfare Organization, Chittisinghpora Calls on LG Sinha 

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Srinagar, September 06: A delegation of 35 Shaheed Singhs Welfare Organization, Chittisinghpora led by its Chairman S. Jagjeet Singh called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, today.

The members of the delegation demanded a fresh probe into Massacre of 35 Sikhs at Chittisinghpora Anantnag by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists on 20th March 2000. They further put forth various welfare issues of the Next of Kins of the martyred civilians including compassionate appointment under SRO-43, extension of benefits at par with non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits; reservation in admissions in different courses in Government universities/ Colleges, and financial assistance for the construction of memorial at Chittisinghpora Anantnag.

The Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed his commitment to deliver justice to families affected by terrorism in Jammu Kashmir. He assured that a thorough inquiry will be conducted and justice will be served.

He said the issues and grievances of families of the civilians martyred in the massacre will be addressed with the utmost sensitivity and on priority. He assured that the eligible family members will receive Compassionate appointments, and also financial assistance for self-employment.

