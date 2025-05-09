Defence ministry urges media to refrain from live coverage of security operations

The Ministry of Defence has urged media channels, digital platforms, and individuals to avoid live coverage or real-time reporting of defense operations and security forces’ movements.

The Ministry emphasized that revealing such sensitive information could compromise operations and put lives at risk, citing past incidents like the Kargil War, 26/11 attacks, and the Kandahar hijacking.

According to Clause 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, only authorized officials can provide updates during anti-terror operations. The Ministry has called on everyone to be responsible and mindful of national security.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday conducted a review of the country’s current security situation at South Block, which houses the Ministry of Defence, in the national capital, in the aftermath of the foiled large-scale drone strike by Pakistan on Thursday.

The Defence Minister was accompanied by the military top brass and senior officials, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Defence Secretary RK Singh.

The meeting came in the wake of Pakistan’s attempted retaliation following Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier, Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said, “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force.”

The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets on Thursday, according to defence officials. Officials added that both the Indian Army and Air Force have deployed the missile system along the Pakistan border.

“The Made in India Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has been effectively used by the Indian armed forces in foiling Pakistani attacks towards Indian targets. Both the Indian Army and Air Force have the missile system all along the Pakistan border,” defence officials stated.

The Akash air defence missile system is a medium-range, surface-to-air missile system that provides area air defence against multiple air threats to mobile, semi-mobile, and static vulnerable forces and areas. The system has cutting-edge features and cross-country mobility.

The real-time multi-sensor data processing and threat evaluation enable simultaneous engagement of multiple targets from any direction.

The entire system is flexible and up-scalable and can be operated in group and autonomous modes. It employs command guidance and relies on phased array guidance radar to guide the missile until intercept. (ANI)