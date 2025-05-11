Defence ministry to address media amid fresh ceasefire breaches by Pak

The Ministry of Defence is scheduled to address the media at 11 am today, following serious concerns raised by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri regarding repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

In a statement issued late Saturday, Misri urged Islamabad to uphold its commitment to the ceasefire agreement signed with India, emphasizing the need for restraint along both the northern and western borders.

He noted that despite the understanding reached between the two nations, the Indian armed forces remain on high alert and are responding “appropriately and adequately” to any breaches.

His remarks came just hours before a series of explosions and sirens were reported across Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar and Anantnag districts, as well as in Barmer (Rajasthan) and Kutch (Gujarat), casting fresh doubts over the durability of the ceasefire pact.