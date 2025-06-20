Defence Minister Rajnath Singh heads to Udhampur for Yoga Day Celebrations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left the national capital on Friday for Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. There, he will participate in the International Day of Yoga celebrations and interact with Armed Forces personnel stationed at the Udhampur Cantonment.

“Leaving New Delhi for Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. Shall attend the International Yoga Day celebrations tomorrow morning. Also, looking forward to interacting with the Armed Forces personnel at Udhampur Cantt,” Singh posted on X.

The Indian Army, in collaboration with Indian diplomatic missions and cultural centres, is commemorating the International Day of Yoga 2025 with great fervour across various international locations. Aligned with the global theme of fostering health, harmony and holistic well-being, multiple yoga events have been organised in the lead-up to June 21, 2025.

At the Defence Services Academy (DSA), Myanmar, a Yoga session was observed on June 19 from 4 PM to 5 PM. The session witnessed enthusiastic participation from all students of the Postgraduate and Diploma courses. Notably, 45 Burmese officers from diverse age groups took part in the session, making the event vibrant and engaging. The programme underscored the role of yoga in enhancing physical fitness, mental resilience and inner peace.

In Kazakhstan, the Indian Army Training Team (IATT), in partnership with the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, conducted a special yoga session at the National Defence University, Astana, on June 19. The initiative introduced yoga to the Kazakh Armed Forces, emphasising its effectiveness in mitigating stress and lifestyle-related health challenges while promoting overall well-being.’

In Tashkent, Uzbekistan, yoga is being celebrated as a national event under the aegis of the Embassy of India. The Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture (LBSCIC), in conjunction with the IATT, is spearheading this mega event under the guidance and supervision of the Ambassador. The event brings together a broad spectrum of participants, including representatives from the Government, the Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces Academy and civil institutions.

As part of the lead-up to the main celebrations on June 21, various yoga modules have already been conducted across Tashkent by LBSCIC’s qualified yoga instructors. These sessions have successfully incorporated Friends of Friendly Countries (FFC) members, further reinforcing the message of unity, health and harmony through yoga.

The Indian Army’s global participation in the International Day of Yoga 2025 reaffirms its commitment to promoting a culture of wellness, mindfulness and shared global values. (ANI)