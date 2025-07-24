“Deeply Saddened”: DPAP Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad Mourns Passing of Former DDG Doordarshan Basharat Ahmad Khan 

Srinagar, July 24: Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) , Ghulam Nabi Azad today expressed sorrow over the demise of former DDG Doordarshan, Basharat Ahmad Khan.

In a post on Facebook, Ghulam Nabi Azad wrote, “I’m deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Basharat Ahmad Khan former DDG Doordarshan, a cherished companion of my student days. The broadcasting world has lost one of its finest voices. A veteran media personality, Basharat Ahmad served Doordarshan with distinction in many key roles over the decades. His creativity, leadership and dedication shaped public broadcasting in Kashmir”.

“A pillar of Doordarshan, he was admired not just by his colleagues but by people from all walks of life. His honesty, integrity, creativity and visionary work left a lasting mark on our culture and media. He will be remembered as, a creative force and above all, a true gentleman. I pray for eternal peace to the departed soul. May Almighty Allah grant strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss,”the post reads.