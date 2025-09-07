Declare North India floods as national calamity: CPI(M)

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 06: The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has issued a strong statement condemning the handling of the ongoing floods and landslides across northern India. It has called for the declaration of a national calamity and urgent relief efforts.

The party, in a statement issued here, expressed deep concern over the unprecedented natural disasters impacting several states, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

“Punjab remains the worst-hit, with all 23 districts declared flood-affected. Reports indicate that approximately 3 lakh acres of standing crops in 1,655 villages are submerged, affecting over 4 lakh residents,” it said. “The flooding has been exacerbated by heavy rains and the release of surplus water from dams along the Beas, Sutlej, Ravi, and Ghaggar rivers, resulting in extensive crop destruction and infrastructure damage.”

The CPI(M) said Haryana has witnessed massive agricultural losses, with around 2.5 lakh acres of crops destroyed across 12 districts. Jammu & Kashmir has also experienced severe flooding, with thousands of acres of paddy fields washed away and over 170 fatalities reported. The region continues to grapple with rising floodwaters and landslides, leading to multiple missing persons.

Himachal Pradesh has suffered catastrophic losses, including over 320 deaths and numerous missing persons, the statement said. “The floods have devastated infrastructure, land, houses, livestock, and orchards, with apple farms in Shimla and Kullu suffering extensive damage—approximately 25,000 acres of horticultural land are affected.”

Uttarakhand faces similar devastation, with flash floods and landslides causing casualties and displacing residents, it added.

The CPI(M) criticised the BJP-led central government for its “failure” to effectively manage this crisis. The party demands that the central authorities declare this a national calamity and initiate relief and rehabilitation measures immediately, on a war footing.

The party said it has activated relief teams across the affected states and calls on party cadres to participate actively in aid efforts. The CPI(M) has urged the collection of funds to support those impacted by the disaster.