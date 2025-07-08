Declare July 13 gazetted holiday to honour 1931 martyrs: Bukhari

Srinagar, July 7:Apni Party President Syed Mohammad AltafBukhari on Monday strongly urged the government to declare July 13 as a gazetted holiday in memory of the martyrs of 1931, and to observe Martyrs’ Day at the state level as was the norm earlier.

Bukhari made these remarks while addressing a workers’ convention organised by the Apni Party in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The event saw the participation of a large number of senior party leaders and workers from across the district.

Speaking to reporters after the convention, Bukhari criticised the ruling government for failing to deliver on its promises. “This government hasn’t been able to implement even one per cent of its manifesto in the eight months it has been in power,” he said.

He also reiterated his longstanding demand for the release of detainees, stating, “Those who were involved in stone-pelting were misled by leaders of certain political parties. Except for those involved in heinous crimes, all detainees deserve to be released.”

Bukhari accused the ruling party of misleading the public with hollow promises during the election campaign. “They promised 200 units of free electricity to every household but limited it only to families under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) — which constitutes less than 1% of the population. Even that is still just an announcement, with no implementation in sight.”

He continued, “They also promised to increase the ration quota, create one lakh jobs within three months, and even claimed they would bring back Articles 370 and 35A. None of these promises have been fulfilled. There is no visible effort from the government to ensure the restoration of statehood either.”

Addressing speculation about whether Union Territory elections would be nullified upon statehood restoration, Bukhari said:

“This government’s future is threatened not by rumours or procedural changes, but by its sheer underperformance and unfulfilled promises. It has a full five-year mandate, but it is wasting that opportunity.”

During his speech at the convention, Bukhari urged people to hold their elected representatives accountable. “It is your right to ask questions. Make your MLAs answerable,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, former legislator and Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir recalled the situation after August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated and J&K was downgraded to two Union Territories.

“People were filled with fear and uncertainty. At that time, a group of us, former MLAs, MLCs, and ministers led by AltafBukhari Sahib, decided to stand by the people. That’s how Apni Party was formed in March 2020,” Mir said.

He added, “We immediately initiated dialogue with central leadership and succeeded in ensuring that exclusive rights over agricultural land and local jobs were retained for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Mohammad Ashraf Mir, the party’s Provincial President, expressed concern over the neglect of prisoner issues, saying, “Neither the government nor the opposition talks about this. Not a single MLA raised the issue in the assembly. This silence is disturbing.”

He also voiced alarm over the rising unemployment, stating that the youth are bearing the brunt of the government’s inaction.

Other key figures who addressed the convention or were present at the event included:

YawarDilawar Mir (President, Youth Wing), Dr.Samiullah (District President Pulwama), Mir Altaf Sahib, DDC MemaJee, Mohammad YounisMassodi, Manzoor Ahmad Sahib, Mohammad RakeeqNaik, Mehraj Din, Abdul Satar, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad, and others.