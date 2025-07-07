Declare gazetted holiday on July 13: Apni Party urges Govt

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday strongly urged the government “to declare July 13 as a gazetted holiday in memory of the martyrs of 1931.” He also demanded that “this Martyrs’ Day be observed at the state level, as it used to be.”

Apni Party President made these demands today while address party’s workers’ convention in south Kashmir’s Pulwama. The event was attended by a large number of leaders and senior workers from across the district.

After the convention Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari spoke with the reporters and while responding their questions, He said that the elected government had not been able to deliver even one percent of its manifesto in eight months in power. He also reiterated his demand for the release of prisoners, saying that those who had engaged in stone-pelting in the past were actually misled by leaders of certain parties.

Responding to questions, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari accused the ruling party of deceiving people through false promises and fake slogans during the assembly elections.

He said, “The ruling party had told us that it would provide 200 units of free electricity to every household, but ended up announcing this benefit only for households under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) category — who make up less than one percent of the population. Yet, even this is just an announcement and has not been implemented, despite eight months in power.”

He went on to say, “Similarly, this government had promised to enhance the ration quota for consumers. Moreover, it had boasted that it would provide one lakh jobs within three months of coming to power. Likewise, the ruling party had urged people to vote for it, claiming it would bring back the abrogated Articles 370 and 35A. None of these promises have been fulfilled by this government. I don’t even see it making any effort to ensure that the Centre restores statehood to J&K.”

When asked about the rumours that the Union Territory elections would become null and void after the restoration of statehood and the holding of fresh elections—thus putting the NC government at risk—Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “This government is in danger only because of its underperformance and its failure to fulfill promises made to the people. Otherwise, it has a strong mandate for a full five-year term.”

Reiterating his demand for the release of prisoners, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “I believe that even those who were involved in stone-pelting in the past were actually misled by leaders of some parties. Therefore, all the detainees—except those involved in heinous crimes—deserve to be released. They should be released.”

Addressing the convention, Apni Party President urged people to make the MLAs those they have voted to power accountable. It is your right to make them accountable.

Speaking on this occasion, Former Legislator and party’s General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir explained why Apni Party was formed post August 2019.

He said, “Due to the events of August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir was plunged into chaos and uncertainty. After the BJP government at the Centre revoked J&K’s special status and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories, people grew apprehensive about losing their remaining rights as well.”

He added, “At that time, we—mostly former MLAs, MLCs, and ministers led by Altaf Bukhari Sahib—deliberated and discussed the situation, and finally decided to step forward to stand by our people. That is how this party was formed in March 2020. After its establishment, we held consultations with leaders in Delhi and pursued our case. We successfully convinced the Centre that the people of J&K should retain their exclusive rights over agricultural land and local jobs.”

Addressing the occasion, the party’s Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir expressed grave concern over the plight of prisoners and said that nobody even talks about this important issue here.

He said, “Neither the government nor the opposition is talking about the prisoners. The politicians currently in power exploited people by making a range of promises, all of which have turned out to be fake. I have not heard even a single member speak about the detainees during the assembly session. This is an unfortunate situation.”

He also expressed deep concern over the growing unemployment, saying that youth are grappling with the serious challenges it has created.

The other prominent leaders who addressed the convention or who were present on this occasion included President of the party’s Youth Wing Yawar Dilawar Mir, District President Pulwama Dr Samiullah, Mir Altaf Sahib, DDC Mema Jee, Mohammad Younis Massodi, Manzoor Ahmad Sahib, Mohammad Rakeeq Naik, Mehraj Din, Abdul Satar, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad, and others.