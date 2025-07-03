Decades of overuse push Kashmir’s groundwater to critical levels

Srinagar, July 2: Kashmir’s groundwater system is facing unprecedented stress after more than two decades of excessive exploitation and illegal use. Experts warn that if the current trend continues, large parts of the Valley could soon run out of groundwater.

In an exclusive interview with Rising Kashmir, MohdTajChowdhary, Chief Engineer of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Kashmir, issued a grave warning. “Groundwater has been exploited to the ultimate extreme. It’s time to enforce water laws strictly. If we don’t act now, the day is not far when Kashmir will run dry beneath,” he said.

The Valley has witnessed a sharp increase in unauthorised borewells and handpumps, especially in areas beyond formal PHE supply schemes. Officials attribute this rise to limited resources and delays in infrastructure development.

Data from the Central Ground Water Board shows groundwater levels in urban districts such as Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, and Anantnag have dropped by 4 to 6 metres over the last 20 years, primarily due to unchecked extraction.

The Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority (WRRA) has been reviewing the situation, but enforcement remains weak. Officials are now calling for strict penalties on illegal groundwater extraction and mandatory rainwater harvesting. “WRRA is headed by a chairman and regularly reviews key issues. I am confident that this crisis will be addressed, and actions taken to prevent further damage,” said Chowdhary.

Addressing concerns about water supply amid the recent prolonged heatwave and dry spell, the CE PHE said the Sindh Canal—which provides nearly 60% of Srinagar’s drinking water—was restored at 7 pm on July 1, stabilising supplies during the heatwave. “The canal had developed cracks, disrupting water supply for some time. The restoration was done swiftly, and currently there is uninterrupted supply throughout Srinagar district,” he added.

He said the heat wave triggered more demand for water. “The fact remains that people misuse water in laws and orchards. It should be used for cooking and drinking purposes only,” he said. “As of now, there is no shortage of drinking water in Srinagar,” the CE PHE said. He urged residents to use water judiciously and only as per requirement, citing ethical and environmental responsibility.

Environmental experts warn that climate change and erratic monsoons are worsening recharge rates, pushing the region closer to ecological imbalance. As the summer sun beats down and borewells plunge deeper each year, Kashmir faces a crucial test–can it conserve before the crisis turns ugly.