Debate on OpSindoor in RS: POK was given by you, BJP will bring it back: Amit Shah to Congress

New Delhi, July30 :“I want to tell Congress that POK was given by you, and only the BJP government will bring it back,” Home Minister Amit Shah said, throwing a challenge to the Congress Party in the RajyaSabha on Wednesday.

Replying to the debate on Operation Sindoor in the House, Shah said that ‘Operation Sindoor’ was not stopped at anyone’s request but when Pakistan was brought to its knees, their DGMO called and said “enough is enough, please stop it now”.

He stated that Pakistan attacked the country’s civilian areas, but India destroyed their 11 air bases.Shah said that it happened for the first time that people were killed on the basis of religion, and it is extremely painful to him.

The terrorists killed tourists to send a message that they would not let Kashmir be free from terrorism.

“I want to say to the terrorists through this Housedo as much as you want.Jammu and Kashmir will be free from terrorism. This is the resolve of Modi ji,” Home Minister said.

He read out the Prime Minister’s speech delivered on April 24, 2025, and said that following the PM’s guidance, not only terrorists were eliminated but their launch pad was also destroyed. He said that the government decided to end the one-sided Indus Water Treaty as Indian farmers have their rights on the Indus water.

Shah stated that at least 100 people were killed and the headquarters of terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and HizbulMujahideen were destroyed by the Modi government.

“I proudly declare to the world, Hindus can never be terrorists,” he said, questioning the Congress Party for filing false cases against many “patriotic religious institutions”.

“The Congress never took any concrete steps for the preparation of the Indian Army. During the war with China, we didn’t even have proper clothes to wear in the cold… there was neither salt nor matchsticks, and we had a severe shortage of guns and cartridges.”

Shah said today, under the leadership of Modi ji, the army is equipped with modern weapons like the BrahMos missile.

“The ‘AkashTeer’ missile destroys enemy missiles in the air itself, and our army can turn Pakistan’s entire air defence system into rubble in just half an hour,” Shah said.

Earlier, when Shah began to speak, Opposition parties protested and demanded that the Prime Minister should be present in the House. However, when the Chair refused to entertain their demand, they staged a walkout.

Families of Pahalgam attack victims and many other people wanted the three terrorists to be shot in their heads and they met the same fate in Operation Mahadev, Shah said.

Continuing his speech, Shah said Congress leader P Chidambaram had demanded his resignation and proof that the terrorists were from Pakistan.

Shah stated that Chidambaram even challenged the justification of Operation Sindoor.

“The priority of Congress is not national security, but politics; it indulges in politics of vote bank, appeasement,” the Home Minister said.

He said that Chidambaram exposed the mentality of Congress to the whole world that, for vote bank, they would support Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Taiba and terrorists.

He took a swipe at Congress leader PrithvirajChauhan, who questioned the naming of the terrorist encounter as Operation Mahadev, and said that when ShivajiMaharaj fought against the Mughals, his war slogan was “HarHarMahadev”.

While citing instances, he said that various war slogans of many Indian armymen are based on religions and it has nothing to do with Hindu and Muslim.

He cleared the doubts about the timing of their killings and said that the CRPF, Army and J&K police, while staying in difficult terrain and having food sent from drones followed and killed them.