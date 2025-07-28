Death toll rises to 8 in Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Temple stampede

The death toll in the stampede that took place at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar on Sunday morning has risen to 8. The total number of injured in the tragic incident has been reported to be 30, according to the District Administration, Haridwar.

The incident occurred around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, when a large crowd of devotees was climbing nearly 800 steps to reach the hilltop shrine, according to officials.

Upon receiving the information, personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the fire brigade arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations.

Speaking to ANI, one of the injured persons said, “Just 20-25 steps before the temple premises, the crowd became uncontrollable… I fell down along with 10 to 12 others… I found 3 of my family members, but two are still missing…”

Another said, “Suddenly, a huge crowd gathered there, and a stampede took place. During this, I fell and my hand got fractured…”

President of Mansa Devi Mandir Trust, Mahant Ravindra Puri, while speaking to ANI on Sunday, said, “There are three ways up to the Mansa Devi temple – a ropeway, a vehicular way and an ancient route direct from Har Ki Pauri… As a huge crowd gathered here, the police were informed, barricades were put up, but still the crowd came up and someone slipped, due to which the entire incident took place… When the temple authorities reached the spot along with the police, we carried all the injured to the district hospital, where they are being treated… This is not an incident of electrocution, but there are no indications of such happening… We will assist the victim families…”

On the stampede at Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Temple, SSP Pramendra Singh Dobhal said on Sunday, “We have spoken with the temple administration and trust, and we have concluded that implementing a one-way system is absolutely essential. The one-way system will be implemented with immediate effect. To ensure such an incident does not happen again, SP City has been appointed as the nodal officer and given additional authority… During the month of Sawan, there is a continuous crowd, so we are analysing to enhance security arrangements accordingly. Plans will be implemented to prevent such incidents from recurring. A case has been registered regarding today’s incident…”

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a magisterial inquiry and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced Rs 2 lakh financial aid for families of the deceased from Uttar Pradesh.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several other leaders also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives.

On Sunday evening, the Mansa Devi Temple was reopened for devotees, amid tight security arrangements.

On the Mansa Devi Temple stampede, Mayur Dixit, DM, Haridwar, said, “The temple has been reopened again for darshan. We had a meeting here for improving the arrangements. The incident spot has been inspected. We will get to know all other details after the magistrate-level investigation. Extra force will also be deployed here….”. (ANI)