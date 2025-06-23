Jammu

DDC Rajouri visits border village to address public grievances

Rajouri, Jun 22: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma on Sunday undertook a late evening visit to a border village in the Doongi block to resolve public issues at the grassroots level. The visit formed part of the district administration’s sustained efforts to ensure timely redressal of grievances and efficient service delivery in far-flung areas.

The DDC gave a patient hearing to the issues raised by the locals. They projected demands related to road connectivity, electricity, water supply, healthcare and education.

Sharma interacted with local entrepreneurs who have benefited under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP). He reviewed the implementation of the scheme at the grassroots level and lauded the spirit of self-reliance being fostered among rural youth through agricultural entrepreneurship. He encouraged them to further expand their ventures and assured continued support from the administration.

The DDC, accompanied by senior officers of the civil administration and other concerned officials, assured the residents that their issues would be followed up rigorously and necessary interventions would be made with priority. The locals appreciated the visit of the District Development Commissioner and expressed gratitude for bringing governance to their doorstep.

 

